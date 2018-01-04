Mabel Tainter director let go

The Mabel Tainter Theater’s executive director has been dismissed.

The theater’s board of directors announced this week that Steve Renfree that they ended his employment. His last day was Friday.

Mabel Tainter officials recently announced an investigation into a Mabel Tainter employee accused of sexual assault at the arts center on December 9th. Renfree is not the person being investigated. The board of directors will oversee the arts center’s daily operations as a search for a new executive director continues.