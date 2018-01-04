Federal Disaster Loans available for several counties

Federal Disaster Declaration Loans are now available for several western counties affected by last year’s flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced yesterday that economic injury disaster loans will include Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Chippewa, Douglas, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties. The SBA says the loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofit organizations. Loan applications related to the excessive rainfall and flooding between April 15th and October 28th last year are due on August 21st.