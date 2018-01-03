Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen girl

A Bloomer man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl.

21-year old Cody Triebs pleaded guilty to a felony count of 3rd-degree sexual assault. He has been sentenced to 3 months in jail and 3 years of probation. He also can’t have contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Triebs, a family friend, was hunting with her family in November 2016 when he wanted to go into town to get something to drink. The girl said Triebs drove her to a parking lot on Highway G and Channey Road north of Augusta, kissed her and took off her clothes even though she told him no. Triebs then had sexual contact with the girl.