Man sentenced in child pornography case

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for what authorities describe as a child pornography case.

25-year old Tyler Davis pleaded guilty to 4 amended felony counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child. He has been sentenced to spend 9 months in jail and 3 years on probation.

According to court records, police conducted a search warrant at Davis’ residence on September 30, 2016. During the search, they found sexually explicit images and movies of prepubescent boys and girls on electronics Davis used. A laptop contained more than 500 images and 6 movie files specific to child pornography.