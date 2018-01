A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for his 5th drunk driving conviction since 1993.

47-year old Justin Crabb pleaded no contest recently to a felony count of 5th-offense drunk driving. He has been sentenced to 6 months in jail, 3 years of probation, and has his driver’s license revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Cribb was for drunk driving on March 19th following a traffic stop on the 2400 block of Seymour Road. His blood alcohol level was .224.