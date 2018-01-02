Man’s murder trial delayed

A trial for a Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting and killing a man in 2016 has been delayed.

The trial for 22-year old Jesse Lloyd was set to begin on January 23rd, but has now been moved to October 2nd, and is expected to last 8 days. The Chippewa County DA requested the delay, allowing him to refile part of the case.

Lloyd is accused of shooting and killing 31-year old Kenneth Patterson in the Town of Eagle Point on March 13, 2016. He is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery with use of force and being a felon in possession of a firearm.