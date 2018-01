A barn was destroyed by a fire in Mondovi over the weekend.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says they got a call Sunday afternoon about smoke coming from a barn at Loomis Trailer Sales on Highway 10 in Mondovi. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was seen from the exterior of the barn and eventually became a structure fire. Highway 10 was closed for about 2 hours during the fire. The barn was a total loss and it is unknown how much livestock was lost in the fire.