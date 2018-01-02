3 people arrested in Buffalo County after a drug bust

3 people have been arrested after a drug bust in Buffalo County.

The Sheriff’s Department says a drug related search warrant was conducted at a residence in the Township of Glencoe on December 28th. 3 people were taken into custody for multiple criminal charges.

45-year old Travis Brugger and 33-year old Chelsie Korpal, both of Arcadia, were taken to the Buffalo County Jail and released until their bond hearings are set. A 36-year old man from Dodge was the 3rd person that was arrested in the case.