Woman sentenced for 9th OWI

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced for her 9th drunk driving conviction following a hit-and-run crash in Eau Claire County.

48-year old Leslie Thurston pleaded guilty to a felony count of 9th-offense drunk driving. She has been sentenced to 4 years in prison, 5 years of extended supervision, and has her driver’s license revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a hit-and-run crash at 5:40 p.m. March 15th on North Shore Drive in the Town of Seymour. A vehicle had crashed into a fence gate and left the scene. A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle about 10 minutes later on McKinley Avenue. Thurston was the driver of the damaged vehicle, and had a blood alcohol level more than 3 times the legal limit when she was arrested.