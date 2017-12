An employee of an Eau Claire fast-food restaurant had his car shot while he was at work.

According to Eau Claire police, it happened at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at Burger King on Hastings Way. The vehicle was shot with a pellet, BB or possibly a shotgun. The employee was reluctant to speak about the incident but eventually told officers he may have a suspect in mind because he has “ripped him off in the past.” The incident remains under investigation.