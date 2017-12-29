Man sentenced for threatening judge

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for threatening to physically harm a judge.

34-year old John Osgood pleaded no contest to a felony count of threat to a judge. He has been sentenced to 2 years of probation, and ordered not to have contact with Chippewa County Judge Steve Cray, and undergo any programming, counseling or treatment recommended by his probation agent.

According to the criminal complaint, Osgood made threats toward Judge Cray during a July 7th appointment with a counselor at an Eau Claire treatment center. Cray issued a warrant for Osgood on July 3rd for a child support case in Chippewa County. Osgood told the counselor he “wanted to choke and kill him” in reference to Cray. The counselor told police Osgood has issues with anger, depression and anxiety.