People lining up to finish paying off property taxes for 2017

Residents in Eau Claire are lining up at the county treasurer’s office to finish paying off 2017 property taxes, but aren’t allowed to prepay for 2018.

People swamped the office yesterday following the Christmas closure. Wisconsin state law doesn’t allows people to prepay for the coming year, but residents can pay 2017 taxes levied in December that aren’t due until early next year. Confusion over the new law led to long lines and dozens of calls to the treasurer’s office asking for clarification.