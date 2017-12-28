Chippewa Falls Police Department closer to adding a K-9 unit

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is preparing to add a K-9 officer position to their squad.

The department has nearly reached its fundraising goal of $92,000 for the dog that officially launched in October. The goal would cover the cost of buying the dog, a special cage for the squad car, training and other expenses. The Chippewa Falls City Council has agreed to cover the estimated $10,000 for annual expenses, which includes food, veterinary bills and regular training.

Police Chief Matt Kelm say the K-9 unit likely won’t be in place until the second half of 2018 because the dog and handler go through a training process that lasts for several weeks.