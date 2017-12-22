A drug investigation leads to 3 people being arrested in Sawyer County

3 people have been arrested in Sawyer County after a traffic stop uncovered meth in the suspects’ car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was stopped at 2:10 a.m. December 14th on Company Lake Road in the Town of Lenroot. The stop was part of an investigation into the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in Sawyer County. A K-9 located methamphetamine on the dashboard area of the vehicle.

A residence was also searched in the Town of Hunter. 3 people were then arrested, 40-year old Koutkeo Lovan, 51-year old James Valentin and 24-year old Elizabeth Reed. The investigation allowed officers to seize over 2 ounces of meth, a digital scale and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.