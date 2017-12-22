Man arrested after he stole packages

An Eau Claire man is accused of helping himself to packages that didn’t belong to him.

31-year old Dowie Castillo was arrested on preliminary charges of theft after Eau Claire Police tied him to stolen packages found in a residence on the 3600 block of Jeffers Road and a stolen car. The packages in the residence didn’t have anything in them, but tracking numbers helped officers determine who they belonged to.

A UPS driver reported getting several complaints of thefts of packages from the city’s upper west side. Police suspect Castillo was either following a UPS truck or watching for the brown trucks to make deliveries. Castillo hasn’t officially been charged with the package thefts yet, but made his initial court appearance this week on 2 other cases which involve theft.