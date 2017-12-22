3 arrested after drugs and a gun is found in their car

3 people have been arrested after drugs and a gun were found in their vehicle in Trempealeau County.

43-year old Robert Copling, 35-year old Joshua Erickson and 37-year old Amanda Prill were arrested in Whitehall Tuesday after authorities found over 9 grams of meth, loaded hypodermic needles, a small amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun in their car.

All 3 were arrested on drug-related charges, carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping. They are being held in the Trempealeau County Jail.