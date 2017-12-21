Trempealeau County DA accused of committing a felony

The Trempealeau County Board is accusing a DA of committing a felony.

Taavi McMahon is accused of closing his office on September 15 for the funeral of Jackson County DA Gerald Fox and ordering his staff to attend. Officials say McMahon suspended an employee who refused to attend. He also stands accused of a felony, saying he gave false information to a judge in October. Authorities say McMahon led a judge to believe that he had submitted an affidavit requesting a special prosecutor because he had a health issue. McMahon says he never lied to the court, but that he rescinded the process after getting a clean bill of health.