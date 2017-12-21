Man who pointed gun at neighbor’s head has been sentenced

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for pointing a gun at a neighbor’s head and charging at police last month.

61-year old Gregory Marion has been sentenced to 3 years of probation. He was also ordered not to use or possess weapons, including firearms and ammunition, and several other things.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were sent to Marion’s home on November 1st for a report of gunshots by an intoxicated male who had also pointed a gun at a neighbor. Officers tried to get Marion to come out of his house several times, and when Marion eventually came out, he ignored commands and charged toward officers. A stun gun was used to take him into custody.