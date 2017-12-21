Man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year old girl

A Boyd man has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl in 2015 when she was 10-years old.

46-year old Tony Kimball has been charged in Chippewa County Court. If he’s convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond with a requirement he have no contact with the victim or any juvenile females.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year old girl told authorities that Kimball would sexually touch her and force her to sexually touch him.