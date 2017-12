A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.

19-year old Steven Burich appeared in Chippewa County Court on Friday, where a judge set a $1,000 cash bond for him. Burich is required to have no contact with the 16-year old girl, or her family and residence. Burich returns to court on Friday. No details of the incident are available.

Burich was charged with 2nd-degree child sexual assault in August for having sex with a 13-year old girl.