Man charged with arranging a meeting with teen girl for sex

A Prairie Farm man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested last week in Altoona for what police say was a meeting with a 14-year girl to have sex.

62-year old David Bohn has been charged with 1 count each of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 29th, an Altoona police detective posed as a 14-year old girl and responded to an online post that was claimed to be from an older man looking for sex on a classified ad website. A few days later, the detective replied as the girl saying she was curious and wanted to make new friends. Bohn asked her for a photo. In a text message, Bohn asked the girl if she had sex and if she would consider having sex with an older man. Bohn later made plans to meet the girl in Altoona, where he was arrested. Police found an unopened condom in his coat pocket.