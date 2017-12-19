Men charged with ordering prescription drugs and then selling them for profit

2 Eau Claire men are accused of having thousands of prescription pills mailed to them and then selling the pills for profit.

19-year old Andrew Castro and 19-year old Jacob Brunette have been charged with 6 and 8 counts respectively, of drug-related charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the West Center Drug Task Force received information in November that a package addressed to Castro was intercepted in New York by Customs and Border Protection agents. The package contained over 5,000 alprazolam pills, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Authorities arranged to have the delivery made, which they monitored.

Authorities later searched Castro’s apartment and found an additional 1,100 alprazolam pills, along with packaging materials and shipping labels. A man at the apartment told authorities Castro paid him $1,000 a month to keep his mouth shut. The man also said Castro would pay 40-cents per pill and then sell 1,000 pills for $1,400.

If convicted, Castro and Brunette could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.