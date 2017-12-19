Man charged with trying to arrange sexual encounter with teen girl

A Caledonia man is accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year old girl in Eau Claire. But it turned out he was talking to an undercover female law enforcement officer.

20-year old John Wilk was charged last week with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, attempted child enticement, and attempted sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy working undercover received a response to a Craigslist ad from Wilk. The female deputy told Wilk she was a 14-year old girl. Wilk then sent her a photo of male genitalia. The deputy continued to text message with Wilk, and Wilk started to engage in sexually explicit conversation. They agreed to meet at Mount Simon Park on Thursday. When Wilk arrived, he was arrested and had a condom in his wallet. If convicted of all 3 charges, Wilk could be sentenced up to 65 years in prison.