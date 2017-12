The Department of Transportation says 46 people died in traffic-related crashes in November.

That’s well below the 75 traffic deaths in November of last year and below November’s 5-year average of 53. Through November of this year, 555 people have died in Wisconsin traffic crashes including 77 motorcyclists, 56 pedestrians and 7 bicyclists. Traffic deaths through November were 5 less compared to the same period last year.