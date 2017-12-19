2 women killed in weekend crash in Clark County

2 people are dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Clark County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in the Town of Pine Valley. They say a pickup truck driven by 26-year old Trenton Bemis was traveling west on Highway 10 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound car head-on. The 2 females in the car, 29-year old Michelle Kunze and 35-year old Genie Carillo, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for incapacitating injuries. It is also believed he was intoxicated. All involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Speed, road conditions and driver impairment appear to be factors of the crash. It remains under investigation.