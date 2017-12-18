Woman sentenced for her role in burglary of home

An Altoona woman has been sentenced for her role in a case where a man burglarized a home while the woman and another female spent time with the victim in his hot tub.

33-year old Jennifer Reali pleaded no contest to a felony count of burglary. She has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and 3 years of probation. Her co-defendants, 40-year old Kevin Klein and 58-year old Michael Ring have already been sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint, an Augusta man told authorities he noticed his checkbook was missing on February 16th, and was made aware 5 days later that 3 fraudulent checks were cashed by Ring, who he didn’t know. Ring told police he got the checks from another man, who gave him $200 for depositing the checks into his bank account. The man said Reali, a former high school classmate of his, came to his house on February 16th after he responded to her ad on Craigslist for an escort. Reali went to the man’s residence and brought another woman with her. They stayed for about an hour and the 3 of them spent time in the hot tub.

After the women left, the man noticed $700, 2 guns, a checkbook, prescription pills and a mink coat were missing. The woman who was with Reali later told police the plan was for her and Reali to keep the man occupied while Klein stole items from the home.