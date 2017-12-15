2 people hurt when truck strikes a train in Clark County

2 people were hurt after a truck collided with a train in Clark County on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Century Road near Highland Avenue in the Town of Unity. They say the driver of the truck, 18-year old Austin Krueger and his passenger, 19-year old Courtney Wallace, both of rural Spencer, were taken to the hospital in Marshfield and they were both wearing seat belts. Wallace’s injuries are suspected to be serious.

An initial investigation shows a pickup truck was traveling east on Century Road and crested a hill, while a northwest-bound train was crossing the roadway. Krueger couldn’t stop his vehicle, which slid down the hill and struck the train between the last 2 cars.