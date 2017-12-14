Winter sends reminder about carbon monoxide poisoning

As winter arrives and temperatures continue to fall, the City-County heath department wants to remind people about safety involving carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is often called the “invisible killer” as it enters the body, undetected, when you breathe. It can’t be seen or smelled. You are reminded to make sure your heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.

Symptoms of CO poisoning is important and may include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, and confusion. On average, 500 people visit the emergency room in Wisconsin each year because of carbon monoxide poisoning.