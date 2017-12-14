North Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl in Eau Claire

A North Dakota man has been charged after a 16-year old girl said he forced himself on her at an Eau Claire motel when she was 15.

21-year old Scott Moulton has been charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child, and 1 count of child enticement-sexual contact. A $2,000 signature bond was issued for him, and he can’t have any contact with the teen or any minor females.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she met Moulton through a friend and he acted infatuated with her, consistently commenting about her beauty and just showing up whenever she was at a female’s residence. The girl said Moulton took her to a motel on September 17 and forced himself on her, even though she told him she told him she wasn’t comfortable when he was touchy feely with her. The girl also described multiple sexual contacts with Moulton that began in Menomonie before they arrived at the motel.