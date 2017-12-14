Man charged with drunk driving with an infant in the car

An Eau Claire man has been charged after he drove drunk with an infant in the car and threatened officers.

45-year old Bradley Rasmussen has been charged with 1 count of drunk driving with a minor child in the vehicle, 7th offense, and 2 counts of making threats to a law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer made contact with a man after 6 p.m. on Saturday who said he saw a man pushing a shopping cart with a baby in it in the ShopKo parking lot. The witness said the man was wearing a dirty camo jacket and baseball cap. The witness said the man was extremely wobbly while walking in the lot, had no motor skills and got into an argument with a woman who was sitting in the vehicle’s driver’s seat. She got out of the vehicle and got into the passenger seat, and they left. As the car was leaving, it nearly struck the witness’s wife and the witness.

Another officer waited at the address the vehicle was registered at. When the car arrived, a man matching the witness’s description came from around the building and started to approach the vehicle. The officer then found an infant in a car seat in the vehicle. The woman who was with the man at ShopKo told officers she had just gone to ShopKo wither her father to get a car seat for her son. While she was buckling her son in, her father, Rasmussen, got into the driver’s seat. She confronted him about driving drunk, but he wouldn’t get out of the driver’s seat. Rasmussen was uncooperative with officers when they arrested him, and threatened to beat them when they were at the hospital.