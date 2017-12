A Bloomer man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

51-year old Timothy Lauer appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday. He was given a $500 cash bond and returns to court on January 23rd.

No police report has been filed. Lauer is required to have no unsupervised contact with minors, except his own child. He also can’t use or possess any device capable of accessing the internet. Online records show Lauer has no criminal record in Wisconsin.