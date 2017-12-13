Names released of 2 men involved in car crash this week

We now know the names of the 2 men involved in a crash in Pierce County this week.

The Sheriff’s Department says 18-year old Colton Ryan of Bay City was driving northbound on Highway 63 near Ellsworth Monday night when he lost control after he hit an area of blowing and drifting snow. He went into the southbound lane where he was struck by a Jeep driven by 47-year old Jason Anderson of Woodville. Ryan was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anderson was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.