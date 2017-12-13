Man sentenced for 6th drunk driving offense

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for his 6th drunk driving offense.

34-year old Andrew Mansur has been sentenced to 4 years of probation and 12 months in jail with work-release privileges. He was also sentenced to 2 years of probation for threatening law enforcement officers. His driver’s license is also revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the area of 9900 North Shore Drive in the Town of Seymour at 1:20 a.m. April 30th about a report of an intoxicated man knocking on someone’s door, saying he crashed his car and needed a ride. The deputy found Mansur standing on the porch of the home, and Mansur said his car stalled so he was there trying to get a ride or tow. Mansur failed field sobriety tests, and when he found out he was under arrest, he started to resist and fight with officers and eventually was shot with a stun gun. He called deputies derogatory names and threatened to whoop them.