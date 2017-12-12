Man seriously hurt in Pierce County crash

1 person was hurt in a crash in Pierce County Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just after 6:00 on US 63 at County Highway Y near Ellsworth. They say a Buick traveling northbound on Highway 63 hit an area of blowing and drifting snow, causing the driver to lose control and go into the southbound lane of Highway 63. It was then struck by a Jeep traveling south, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the Buick, an 18-year old man from Bay City, was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year old man from Woodville, was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.