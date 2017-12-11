Man charged with stealing tools from Confluence Arts Center site

A rural Eau Claire man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools on 2 occasions from the Confluence Arts Center construction site.

36-year old Shawn Lanier is charged with 10 felonies, which include 6 counts of bail jumping and 2 counts each of burglary and theft. He is also charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, a Market and Johnson trailer at the downtown construction site was burglarized October 20th. Tools valued at $2,400 were taken. Tools valued at $6,100 and owned by 3 different businesses were taken November 2nd from the same work site. On November 4th, authorities found Lanier at a storage unit in Lake Hallie. Some of the stolen items from the Confluence Arts Center site were found in the storage unit.