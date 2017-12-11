Man arrested for 10th OWI

A Menomonie man has been arrested for his 10th OWI, and having a minor with him in the car.

A Wisconsin State Trooper pulled over a vehicle for operating without its lights on at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night on Broadway Street in Menomonie. The driver, 44-year old Michael Sather, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for his 10th OWI. A 14-year old child was also in the car.

Sather was taken to the hospital, then to the Dunn County Jail where he has been charged with OWI 10th offense with a child under 16-years old in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open intoxicant in motor vehicle, operating while suspended, failure to install ignition interlock, and failure to have lamps lit in the dark.