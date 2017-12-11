Man accused of sexually touching minor girl

An Eau Claire man is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year old girl at his residence.

26-year old Robert Charbonneau is charged with a felony count of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. A $5,000 signature bond was set for him, and he returns to court on December 21st.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was touched inappropriately by Charbonneau July 12th at his residence. Charbonneau told police that if he touched the girl, he didn’t mean it in a sexual way. Charbonneau said he’s not a pervert and doesn’t try to touch people, but if he did touch the girl, it was because he was “in the mood.”