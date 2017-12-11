Local drug case heading to federal court

A Chippewa Falls man’s drug case is being moved to federal court.

40-year old Shane Johnson was arrested November 24th, two days after 40-year old Nicholas Buck was found dead at his Chippewa Falls home of a suspected drug overdose. Authorities believe Johnson supplied the drugs to Buck.

When Johnson’s home was searched, officers found a half-pound of methamphetamine, 23 grams of heroin, 21 grams of cocaine, 1 pound of marijuana, 100 bottles of suspected steroids, $5,000 in cash, and 2 guns. The drugs are estimated to be valued at $48,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office contacted the Chippewa County Assistant DA last week to say they will be taking over the case. Johnson remains in the Chippewa County Jail.