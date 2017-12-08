Woman charged with stalking and attempting to rob man

A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of stalking an Eau Claire man she met through a dating app, attempting to rob him after placing a knife to his neck, and trying to break into his house.

21-year old Courtney Subatch has been charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, identity theft and stalking, and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and theft.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police he met Subatch in the the middle of November through the dating app Tinder. The man invited Subatch to his house, where they watched a movie and became intimate. Subatch returned the next day to get some property she left there. When the man accused her of taking some of his property, she denied it and gave him $20 and said she was sorry the items were missing.

The next day, Subatch entered the man’s house without his knowledge and surprised him while he was lying on the couch. He stopped her from trying to steal prescription pills he had in the living. Subatch then went to the bathroom, then went back to the living room and put a knife to the man’s throat and told him to give her his money. He was able to get the knife away from Subatch. She is also accused of stealing his debit cards and trying to break into his house by cutting off his power.