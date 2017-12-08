Man pleads guilty to robbing several convenience stores

One of two men accused of robbing or attempting to rob 3 Eau Claire County conveinence stores over a 1-week period will be sentenced in February.

36-year old Aaron Schmidt of Eau Claire pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of robbery with use of force. He will be sentenced on February 9th, and could face up to 10 years in prison. Schmidt’s co-defendant, 31-year old David Meiser of Evergreen, was previously convicted of 1 count of robbery with use of force and will be sentenced January 19th. The 2 men are accused of the robberies that happened in September.