Demonstrators gather to protest net neutrality changes

Protesters across the country are rallying against proposed changes in the FCC’s net neutrality rules.

More than a dozen demonstrators gathered yesterday outside the Verizon Wireless store in Eau Claire near the Oakwood Mall. Protesters held up signs speaking out against the potential changes. The plan would lift rules that prohibit internet service providers from creating so-called paid internet fast lanes. Protesters say this could lead to restrictions of free speech and censorship, as well as limit internet access for lower income people. The FCC chairman argues the current rules are burdensome and prevent investment in broadband networks.