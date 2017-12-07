Woman sentenced for violating probation

A Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced for violating her probation.

42-year old Trudy King has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision. She was also fined over $1,000.

King was originally sentenced in January to 4 years of probation for one count each of bail jumping, 2nd-offense possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine.

According to court records, King violated terms of her probation by selling and using meth, and having contact with a person regarding drug possession and distribution.