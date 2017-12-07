Woman charged for wire fraud and tax crimes

A Barron County woman is being indicted by a federal grand jury for wire fraud and tax crimes.

The woman from Turtle Lake is charged with 7 counts of wire fraud and 4 counts of filing false income tax returns. The indictment also accuses her of scheming to defraud St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is Rice Lake while she served as their director of development from January 2011 to April 2017. She is accused of misappropriating more than $800,000 from the church’s bank accounts and using them for personal benefit.