Man sentenced for injuring child and police officer and stealing squad car

An Eau Claire man who injured a child and police officer, then stole and crashed a squad car in March has been sentenced.

20-year old Damian Stauffer pleaded guilty to child abuse-intentionally causing harm, battery to an officer, disarming and officer and taking a vehicle without consent. This week, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison, 5 years of extended supervision, and $45,000 in restitution.

The incident happened March 6th at Stauffer’s home. According to the criminal complaint, Stauffer intentionally broke the arm of a 3-year old, and when police arrived at the home, Stauffer punched an officer through the open driver’s side window. Stauffer struggled with officers and ended up stealing a squad car and crashing it, causing major damage.