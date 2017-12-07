Man charged with stalking and groping female co-worker

An Eau Claire man is accused of stalking and groping a former female co-worker.

57-year old Garland Balmer has been charged with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she and Balmer worked at the same business until about a year ago when she left for a different position. While at work, the woman said Balmer would make inappropriate comments to her that were sexual in nature. The woman said she ran into Balmer several times when she was out grocery shopping, making sexual comments to her each time. Balmer grabbed the woman’s breast, buttocks and crotch area when she was loading groceries into her car at the Eau Claire Walmart on November 11th. Balmer told a police officer he felt lousy about what he had done and that it was wrong.