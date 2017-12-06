Woman who used fake names to get prescription drugs is sentenced

An Altoona woman who used a false name to obtain more than $18,000 dollars worth of prescription drugs has been sentenced.

39-year old Molly Tiry pleaded guilty Friday to theft. She has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and must pay over $16,000 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer met with the privacy manager for HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Hospitals on May 4th. They told the officer that Tiry had entered the 2 hospitals, used false names and obtained oxycodone and hydrocodone. The hospitals submitted a claim that they suffered a loss of nearly $18,384.00. Tiry initially told officers she used the false names because she was going through a divorce, but later admitted she wanted to obtain prescription pain medications.