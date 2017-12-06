Man found not guilty by mental disease for drunk driving crash last year

An Eau Claire man has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect after he crashed head-on into another vehicle twice while driving drunk last year.

82-year old Peter Sather was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect this week of misdemeanor counts of 3rd-offense drunk driving and battery. He was committed to the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services for condtional release in 14 months.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on October 20, 2016 on Fairfax Street. Police found a vodka bottle on the front driver’s side floorboard of Sather’s car. Sather denied being in a crash, even though his vehicle was in the middle of the road, clearly damaged with its airbags deployed. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with a leg injury. Sather’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was nearly 3 times the legal limit.