Man sentenced for robbing women armed with metal pipe

An Eau Claire man accused of robbing 2 women at their Eau Claire motel room while armed with a metal pipe has been sentenced.

32-year old Sergio Roby pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery with use of force. He has been sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined $528, and must pay restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police responded to the Evenox Motel on South Hastings at 3:40 a.m. June 4th on a report of an armed robbery. A woman said she and a female friend traveled to Eau Claire together from Rice Lake, checked into the motel and then went out on Water Street. They ended up at My Place on Galloway Street when they ran into Roby, who was an acquaintance of one of the women. Roby then asked if he could go back to their motel with them to talk, and the women agreed. Roby left the room for a while, and came back and took the women’s cellphones. He then pulled out a metal pipe out of the back of his pants and demanded that the women give him their money. The women wrestled with Roby to get away, and when Roby left in his car, he punched one of the women in the face.