Eau Claire firefighters worked throughout the night to put out a fire at a building on Eddy Lane.

The call came in around 8:45 last night. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the roof of the single-story building that has several businesses. The fire was located in the attic, and was quickly put out. Crews were on the scene for several hours. Damage is estimated to be around $40,000. No one was hurt.