A Mondovi man has been sentenced for his 5th OWI conviction since 2016.

22-year old Joshua Sandberg pleaded guilty to a felony count of 5th-offense OWI. He has been sentenced to 6 months in jail, 3 years of probation, was fined over $1,800, and has his license revoked for 3 years.

According to court records, Sandberg was arrested on March 18th during a traffic stop on U.S. 12 in the Town of Washington. His blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.